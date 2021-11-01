Abstract

Patients with burns commonly present to Emergency Departments (EDs), in addition to burn centers. Patients at burn centers typically have more severe burns than those at EDs, and previous studies have analyzed burn center databases. To update the overall burn epidemiology in the United States (US), we analyzed burn injury trends and sources across all age groups using the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS), which collects all injuries reported to US EDs. A total of 97,986 burn injuries were recorded in NEISS, 2000-2018. We found a downward trend in the pediatric burn rate and an upward trend in the adult burn rate. Almost half of burns were in children (48.41%), especially in those under 5 (29.79%), and slightly more common in men (53.93%). Most were treatable in the ED (87.83%) and hot water was the most common source overall (20.88%), followed by hair curlers for children less than 2 years old, ranges/ovens for 2 to <5 years, microwaves for 5 to <10 years, and cookware for 10 to <18 years and adults ≥18 years. The most common injured region was the hand for all age groups (34.44%). Although most burn injuries were potentially preventable, the overall burn rate did not decrease 2000-2018. Therefore, we offer guidance on prevention strategies for high-risk sources and age groups.

