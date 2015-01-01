Abstract

Young children often present at the Emergency Department (ED) with foreign bodies in their mouths, including the occasional bottles and cans. Previous reports of tongue entrapment presented cases where bottles were mostly made of glass or metal. A 4 year old girl presented to the ED with her tongue entrapped in a uniquely designed plastic bottle. Attempts at conservative methods of removal such as gentle traction, breaking of the vacuum seal and use of lubricants were unsuccessful. The child was brought to the operating theatre for further management. Anaesthesia induction with a facemask was not possible as the plastic bottle was protruding from the tongue and would not allow an adequate seal around the nose and mouth. To overcome such challenges of a shared airway and workspace, the child was placed under intravenous propofol sedation initially until the prompt removal of foreign body allowed subsequent mask placement and oral intubation. The foreign body was eventually removed by sectioning the inflexible plastic into two pieces with a water-cooled high speed dental diamond bur. The child remained stable intra-operatively and subsequent post-operative recovery was uneventful. This report highlights the importance of multidisciplinary coordination to reduce delays when liberating the entrapped tongue so as to minimize potential complications from the injury.

Language: en