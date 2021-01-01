|
Citation
|
Kogachi K, Graham S. Dev. Psychol. 2021; 57(12): 2134-2149.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34928664
|
Abstract
|
The current study examined the developmental trajectory of same-race friendship preference of racially/ethnically diverse students over the course of middle school. Participants were African American, Asian, Latinx, and White youth recruited at the start of middle school in 6th grade (N = 4,361; M(age) = 11.33 years) and followed across the 3 years of middle school. School racial/ethnic diversity and the racial/ethnic representation of students in their academic classes, including honors classes, were examined as predictors of friendship preferences over time.
Language: en