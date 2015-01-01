|
Kader SB, Rahman MM, Hasan MK, Hossain MM, Saba J, Kaufman S, Christopher E, Koly KN. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e787221.
34925188
Workplace violence in healthcare settings is a common global problem, including in Bangladesh. Despite the known presence of workplace violence in healthcare environments of developing countries, there is limited understanding of factors that lead to hospital violence in Bangladesh. This study aims to explore factors that influence incidents of violence against healthcare professionals in Bangladesh, as reported by doctors via social media forum. Content analysis was conducted on 157 reported incidents documented on "Platform," the online social media most used by medical students and doctors in Bangladesh. Posts by doctors detailing experiences of physical or verbal violence at their workplace between July 2012 and December 2017 were included in this study. The majority of reported incidents were reported by male doctors (86%) and from government hospitals (63.7%).
Bangladesh; workplace violence; content analysis; doctors; patient behavior