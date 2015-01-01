|
Petitfour L, Bonnet E, Mathevet I, Nikiema A, Ridde V. Health Econ. Rev. 2021; 11(1): e46.
34928432
OBJECTIVE: To estimate the out-of-pocket expenditures linked to Road Traffic Injuries in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, as well as the prevalence of catastrophic expenditures among those out-of-pocket payments, and to identify the socio-economic determinants of catastrophic expenditures due to Road Traffic Injuries.
Language: en
Accidents & injuries; Catastrophic expenditures; Health economics; Health equity; Health financing; Health insurance; Noncommunicable disease; Road traffic injuries; Trauma care