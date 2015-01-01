Abstract

Being threatened or injured with a weapon is a serious form of physical bullying. Little is known about the effects of being threatened or injured with a weapon on substance use and mental health among adolescents. A secondary analysis of 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey data assessed the associations between having been threatened or injured with a weapon and substance use (binge drinking, marijuana, tobacco use, prescription medication misuse) and mental health (feeling sad or hopeless, considering suicide). Multiple logistic regression models with complex survey weights were used, controlling for potential confounders. Approximately 6.0% of students reported having been threatened/injured with a weapon. After adjusting for covariates, having been threatened/injured with a weapon was associated with binge drinking (AOR = 2.5; 95% CI: 1.9-3.4), marijuana (AOR = 2.1; 95% CI: 1.6-2.7), tobacco use (AOR = 2.6; 95% CI: 2.0-3.5), and misuse of prescription medication (AOR = 2.2; 95% CI: 1.6-3.0) compared with students who have not been threatened/injured. Having been threatened/injured with a weapon was associated with 1.6 times the odds (95% CI: 1.2-2.2) of feeling sad/hopeless and 1.7 times the odds (95% CI: 1.3-2.3) of considering suicide. Having been threatened or injured with a weapon is an important public health issue associated with negative mental health and substance use.

Language: en