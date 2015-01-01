|
Citation
Brubaker SJ, Cleary HMD. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34927466
Abstract
This mixed-method exploratory inductive study examined incarcerated youths' and staff members' perceptions of a new community-focused therapeutic model in a large youth prison. Via 18 focus groups (N = 141) and facility-wide surveys (N = 248), both youth and staff shared perceptions of specific structural components of the model designed to change their relationship to one another, such as consistent staffing, higher staff-resident ratios, and program features designed to enhance rapport. Both groups also provided rich descriptions of the altered interpersonal dynamics related to connection and caring, two of the five C's of Positive Youth Development (PYD), that were facilitated through those structural changes.
Language: en
Keywords
juvenile justice; mixed method; positive youth development; resident-staff relationships; therapeutic corrections; youth prison