|
Citation
|
Reckdenwald A, Powell KM, Martins TAW. J. Forensic Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34927735
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this study is to examine forensic documentation of non-fatal strangulation (NFS) in domestic violence cases. Research has pointed to the importance of forensic evidence in the prosecution of strangulation offenders. However, limited research has examined the type of evidence that is gathered during a forensic examination for NFS that occurs during a domestic violence situation. To address this gap in the literature, this study analyzed 63 NFS forensic examination records and body sketches for victims who were referred by police during a domestic violence incident.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
domestic violence; intimate partner violence; forensic medical examinations; non-fatal strangulation