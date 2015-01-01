Abstract

The purpose of this study is to examine forensic documentation of non-fatal strangulation (NFS) in domestic violence cases. Research has pointed to the importance of forensic evidence in the prosecution of strangulation offenders. However, limited research has examined the type of evidence that is gathered during a forensic examination for NFS that occurs during a domestic violence situation. To address this gap in the literature, this study analyzed 63 NFS forensic examination records and body sketches for victims who were referred by police during a domestic violence incident.



RESULTS reflect the seriousness of NFS with multiple strangulation attacks in the current incident recorded in 52% of the reports, loss of consciousness recorded in 13.1% of the reports, and a history of strangulation in the relationship recorded in 60% of the reports. It is argued that a forensic exam is essential to identify and mitigate serious symptoms and injuries, as well as to collect valuable evidence that can be used during legal proceedings. Implications for practice and policy are discussed.

