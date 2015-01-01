SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Greenbaum J, Garrett A, Chon K, Bishop M, Luke J, Stoklosa H. J. Law Med. Ethics 2021; 49(2): 285-289.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1017/jme.2021.40

PMID

34924047

Abstract

Human trafficking is associated with a variety of adverse health and mental health consequences, which should be accurately addressed and documented in electronic health records.


Language: en

Keywords

ICD; Confidentiality; Electronic Health Records; Human Trafficking

