Greenbaum J, Garrett A, Chon K, Bishop M, Luke J, Stoklosa H. J. Law Med. Ethics 2021; 49(2): 285-289.
Abstract
Human trafficking is associated with a variety of adverse health and mental health consequences, which should be accurately addressed and documented in electronic health records.
ICD; Confidentiality; Electronic Health Records; Human Trafficking