Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Lockdowns have been implemented by countries to slow down SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Singapore's lockdown was enforced between 7 April 2020 and 1 June 2020. The objective of this study was to compare the epidemiology of paediatric orthopaedic trauma injuries during and immediately after the lockdown, with a non-pandemic period in 2019.



METHODS: All paediatric outpatients and inpatients seen in our hospital following an orthopaedic-related traumatic injury from the 8-week lockdown and 8 weeks post-lockdown were evaluated. Cases for matched periods in 2019 were identified retrospectively for baseline comparison. Patient demographics, venue of injury, anatomic location of injury, caregiver supervision and location of procedures performed in the hospital were assessed.



RESULTS: 968 and 2810 injuries were observed in 2020 and 2019, respectively. While the proportion of injuries sustained by pre-schoolers and toddlers increased, those sustained by primary and secondary school children decreased in 2020 (p < 0.001). Majority of the injuries during the lockdown were sustained at home compared to schools or public recreational facilities (p < 0.001). Hand (26.2%) and elbow (20.8%) injuries were the most common during the lockdown. The proportion of procedures performed in the Children's Emergency during the lockdown was more than twice that of the same period in 2019 (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Our study showed a 2.9-fold decrease in orthopaedic-related injuries seen during the peri-lockdown period compared to a non-pandemic period. Pre-schoolers seem to be most vulnerable to injuries during the lockdown. Hand and elbow injuries were most common.

