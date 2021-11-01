|
Suresh S, Heineman E, Meyer L, Richichi R, Conger S, Young S, Coombs C, Berger R. J. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34929244
OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the impact of layering routine child abuse screening on top of a pre-existing electronic health record-embedded child abuse clinical decision support system (CA-CDSS) in a pediatric emergency department. STUDY DESIGN: The Pittsburgh Child Abuse Screening Tool (P-CAST) was performed in all children <13 years of age and in non-verbal children ≥13 years of age who presented to a pediatric tertiary care center over 6 months. The P-CAST was layered on top of a pre-existing CA-CDSS which included passive triggers, alerts and abuse-specific order sets.
child abuse screening; electronic health record