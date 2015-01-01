Abstract

BACKGROUND: Young sexual and gender minorities (SGM) of color are at the intersection of multiple marginalized identities. In turn, young SGM may be faced with unique experiences of discrimination at the intersection of these identities (e.g., discrimination based on both racial/ethnic identity and sexual identity). Emerging evidence suggests that mindfulness practices may be important for reducing the stress that young SGM experience due to discrimination and may also improve overall well-being. Moreover, the omnipresence of smartphone access among racial/ethnic and sexual minority communities provides a method through which to administer mindfulness-based interventions among young SGM of color.



OBJECTIVE: This paper outlines the protocol of the REDUCE study, a pilot randomized control trial of a smartphone-based mindfulness intervention that was developed in conjunction with the Healthy Minds Program (HMP) with the aim of reducing the stress experienced from discrimination among young SGM.



METHODS: Eighty young (ages 18-29) SGM of color will be enrolled to pilot test the HMP smartphone application. The HMP is a self-guided meditation practice, and participants will be randomized to either a control condition or an intervention that uses a neuroscience-based approach to mindfulness. We will use the Multiphase Optimization Strategy (MOST) to assess which combination of mindfulness interventions is the most effective at reducing the stress from discrimination among young SGM of color. A combination of mindfulness-based meditation intervention components will be examined, comprised of the mindfulness-based practices of awareness, connection, and purpose. Awareness refers to the practice of self-awareness, which reduces the mind's ability to be distracted and instead be present in the moment. Connection refers to the practice of connection with oneself and others and emphasizes empathy and compassion with oneself and others.



PURPOSE encourages goal making in accordance with one's values and management of behavior in accordance with these goals. In addition, we will assess feasibility and acceptability of the HMP application among young SGM of color.



RESULTS: The REDUCE study was approved by New York University's Institutional Review Board, and recruitment and enrollment began in the winter of 2021. We expect to complete enrollment by the summer of 2022.



RESULTS will be disseminated via social media, journal articles, abstracts, and/or presentations, as well as to participants, who will be given the opportunity to provide feedback to the researchers.



CONCLUSIONS: Evidence from this study will assist in the creation of a sustainable, culturally relevant mobile application-based mindfulness intervention to reduce stress from discrimination among young SGM of color. CLINICALTRIAL: Nct05131360.

Language: en