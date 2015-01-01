|
Citation
|
Memiah P, Cook C, Kingori C, Munala L, Howard K, Ayivor S, Bond T. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2021; 40: e142.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, African Field Epidemiology Network)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34925677
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: intimate partner violence (IPV) is a global concern not only among adults but also adolescents. It has been reported that 35% of adolescent women have ever experienced IPV - occuring more so in non-industrialized countries. This study sought to understand the correlates associated with experiencing IPV among adolescent women between the ages 15 and 24 in five East African countries: Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Adult; Child; Humans; Female; Male; adolescents; Young Adult; Prevalence; Intimate partner violence; *Intimate Partner Violence; Burundi; East Africa; Kenya/epidemiology; Tanzania/epidemiology