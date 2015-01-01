|
Paul E, Fancourt D. BJPsych Open 2022; 8(1): e12.
34931147
BACKGROUND: Little is known about which factors exacerbate and buffer the impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related adversities on changes in thinking about and engaging in self-harm over time. AIMS: To examine how changes in four social factors contribute to changes in self-harm thoughts and behaviours over time and how these factors in turn interact with adversities and worries about adversities to increase risk for these outcomes.
adversity; COVID-19; longitudinal studies; Self-harm behaviours; self-harm thoughts