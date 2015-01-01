|
Citation
|
Chen J, Tsur AM, Nadler R, BeitNer E, Sorkin A, Radomislensky I, Peleg K, Ben Avi R, Shushan G, Glassberg E, Benov A. BMJ Mil. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34930818
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: This study aims to describe injury patterns, prehospital interventions and mortality rates of combat-related thoracic injuries during the past decade among Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers before and after implementation of the 2012 IDF-Military Corps 'My Brother's Keeper' plan which included the publication of clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) for thoracic injuries, emphasis on adequate torso protection, introduction of modern life-saving procedures and encouragement of rapid evacuation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adult intensive & critical care; surgery; thoracic surgery