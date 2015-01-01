Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Explore the association between the first national lockdown associated with the COVID-19 pandemic on admissions for violence and the relationship with deprivation.



DESIGN: Population-based longitudinal cohort study. SETTING: North East and North Cumbria (NENC) area of England. PARTICIPANTS: All individuals living in the NENC (total population 3.1 million) admitted 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Hospital Episode Statistics were extracted at Lower Layer Super Output Area and the Index of Multiple Deprivation 2019 decile applied. Directly standardised rates were explored for number of accident and emergency (A&E) attendances (per 1000); Alcohol-related admissions using Public Health England (PHE) Fingertips tool (per 100 000, ID 91414) and emergency admissions for violence (including sexual violence) (per 100 000) (ID 11201 classified by International Classification of Diseases (ICD)10 codes X85 to Y09).



RESULTS: A&E attendances are higher in NENC compared with England (409.9 per 1000 v 359.2). A&E attendance was 81% higher in 2019/20 in the most deprived compared with the least deprived. Attendances dropped during the first national COVID-19 lockdown and by September 2020 had not returned to 'normal' levels.Admissions related to violence are a third higher in NENC (29% to 34% higher across 3 years) rates 7-10 times higher in most deprived than least deprived areas. Admission rates reduced during the first UK lock down but this bounced back by August higher than any of the previous 12 months.



CONCLUSION: Emergency admissions with violence appear to associate with the COVID-19 pandemic being initially higher than before the first national lockdown. This is in the context of overall A&E attendances which are lower post lockdown. Given that emergency admissions with violence have been consistently higher in the NENC compared with England over recent years, we suggest that targeted action is required in NENC to address health inequalities.

