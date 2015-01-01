|
Citation
Álvares LGGS, Alves MTSSBE, Santos AMD, Oliveira BLCA, Chagas DC. Cad. Saude Publica 2021; 37(12): e00286020.
Vernacular Title
Associação entre a violência psicológica e o transtorno de estresse pós-traumático em adolescentes de uma coorte
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Escola Nacional De Saude Publica)
DOI
PMID
34932686
Abstract
The study analyzed the impact of psychological violence on the development of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This was a cross-sectional study nested in a cohort in which the second follow-up was conducted in 2016. A questionnaire was applied to 2,486 adolescents and approached individual, family, and social aspects and experience with psychological violence. Propensity score was used to create inverse probability weighting (IPW). Thus, a probability was assigned to each adolescent, where 1/IPW represent those in the exposed group and 1/(1-IPW) those in the unexposed group. This procedure made the two groups more homogeneous and mutually comparable. The association between the occurrence of psychological violence and PTSD was estimated by odds ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (95%CI) via crude binary logistic regression and adjusted logistic regression (weighted by IPW). According to the results, 30.3% reported having suffered severe violence. Prevalence of PTSD was 4.8% among exposed and 1.5% in unexposed to psychological violence. An association was observed between severe violence and PTSD in the two analyses, but the magnitude in the model structured by the propensity score (OR = 1.97; 95%CI: 1.08-3.56) indicated an adjustment to the measure from the crude analysis (OR = 3.40; 95%CI: 2.03-5.69). The current study contributes to the scarce literature on exposure to psychological violence and its association with the development of PTSD, confirming the negative impact of this form of abuse on the individual´s mental health.
Language: pt