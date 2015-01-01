Abstract

The study analyzed the impact of psychological violence on the development of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This was a cross-sectional study nested in a cohort in which the second follow-up was conducted in 2016. A questionnaire was applied to 2,486 adolescents and approached individual, family, and social aspects and experience with psychological violence. Propensity score was used to create inverse probability weighting (IPW). Thus, a probability was assigned to each adolescent, where 1/IPW represent those in the exposed group and 1/(1-IPW) those in the unexposed group. This procedure made the two groups more homogeneous and mutually comparable. The association between the occurrence of psychological violence and PTSD was estimated by odds ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (95%CI) via crude binary logistic regression and adjusted logistic regression (weighted by IPW). According to the results, 30.3% reported having suffered severe violence. Prevalence of PTSD was 4.8% among exposed and 1.5% in unexposed to psychological violence. An association was observed between severe violence and PTSD in the two analyses, but the magnitude in the model structured by the propensity score (OR = 1.97; 95%CI: 1.08-3.56) indicated an adjustment to the measure from the crude analysis (OR = 3.40; 95%CI: 2.03-5.69). The current study contributes to the scarce literature on exposure to psychological violence and its association with the development of PTSD, confirming the negative impact of this form of abuse on the individual´s mental health.



Este trabalho analisou a influência da ocorrência de violência psicológica no desenvolvimento de transtorno de estresse pós-traumático (TEPT) em adolescentes. Tratou-se de um estudo transversal aninhado a uma coorte, cujo segundo segmento foi realizado em 2016. Aplicou-se um questionário em 2.486 adolescentes, por meio do qual se abordou aspectos individuais, familiares, sociais e da vivência de violência psicológica. Utilizou-se o escore de propensão para se criar o inverso da probabilidade de seleção (IPS). Dessa forma, atribuiu-se uma probabilidade para cada adolescente, sendo 1/IPS aqueles que compõem o grupo dos expostos e 1/(1-IPS) aqueles do grupo dos não expostos. Essa condição tornou os dois grupos mais homogêneos e comparáveis entre si. A associação entre a ocorrência de violência psicológica e de TEPT foi estimada pela odds ratio (OR), enquanto o intervalo de 95% de confiança (IC95%) foi estimado por meio da regressão logística binária bruta e ajustada, ponderada pelo IPS. Verificou-se que 30,3% relataram ter sofrido violência severa. A prevalência do TEPT foi de 4,8% entre os expostos contra 1,5% entre os não expostos à violência psicológica. Observou-se uma associação da violência severa com o TEPT nas duas análises realizadas. Porém, a magnitude no modelo estruturado pelo escore de propensão (OR = 1,97; IC95%: 1,08-3,56) indicou um ajuste da medida de associação da análise bruta (OR = 3,40; IC95%: 2,03-5,69). Nesse sentido, este estudo contribui para a escassa literatura sobre a exposição à violência psicológica e a sua associação com o desenvolvimento de TEPT, confirmando o impacto negativo dessa forma de abuso na saúde mental do indivíduo.



Palavras-chave:

Adolescente; Violência; Transtorno de Estresse Pós-Traumático

Language: pt