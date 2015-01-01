|
Citation
Walling MA. Curr. Trauma Rep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
34931156
PMCID
Abstract
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Suicide is a serious healthcare concern worldwide. In the USA, suicide was the tenth leading cause of death prior to 2020 when it was displaced as a result of the death toll from COVID-19.
Keywords
|
Werther effect; Kabuki effect; Mass cluster; Point cluster; Suicide contagion