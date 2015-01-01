Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Suicide is a serious healthcare concern worldwide. In the USA, suicide was the tenth leading cause of death prior to 2020 when it was displaced as a result of the death toll from COVID-19.



RECENT FINDINGS: Suicide behavior is the result of the interaction between the individual's predisposing factors and precipitating factors. A recognized precipitating factor is the knowledge of the suicidal act of another, termed suicide contagion. Another precipitating factor is the physiological impact of an acute inflammatory response to disease, for example that seen in patients with COVID-19.



SUMMARY: Risk identification of persons at increased risk for suicidal actions is an essential goal in medical care so that protective measures can be employed to prevent suicide.

