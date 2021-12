Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to determine the relationship among working period, work shift, and workload with work fatigue in the ATCs at Sultan Hasanuddin Airport, Makassar.



METHODS: This research is an analytic observational study with a cross sectional design. A sample of 65 people was obtained by purposive random sampling. The mental workload was assessed by NASA TLX, whereas work fatigue was assessed by the KAUPK2 questionnaires.



RESULT: The results showed that out of 65 samples, 28 (43.1%) of them experienced work fatigue. It was found that there was no significant relationship between working period with work fatigue (p=0.055>0.05). Furthermore, there is a significant relationship between work shift with work fatigue (p=0.015<0.05) as well as workload and work fatigue (p=0.021<0.05).



CONCLUSION: It is concluded that there is no significant relationship between working period and work fatigue, while work shift, and workload have a significant relationship with work fatigue in ATCs at Sultan Hasanuddin Airport Makassar.

Language: en