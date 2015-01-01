Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motor vehicle crashes (MVC's) in the American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities account for 43% of unintentional injury deaths. This article introduces MVC data and geographic information system (GIS) mapping for tribal reservations.



METHODS: Utilizing a sample of Montana Department of Transportation (DOT) data for the Flathead reservations to calculate frequencies and proportions of crash types (i.e., property damage or no-injury, injury, fatality or unknown), while also mapping these data to provide a cross-sectional snapshot of MVC's.



RESULTS: Overall, 515 MVC's occurred for years 2016 through 2018, with no-injury, injury, and fatality accounting for 72.2%, 24.9% and 1.8% of all crashes, respectively, with the number of MVC's ranging up to 30 per square mile.



CONCLUSION: Examining DOT data and utilizing it for visual representation of MVC's can be used as an additional source in uncovering patterns and trends on Tribal reservations and supporting MVC prevention efforts.

