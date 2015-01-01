|
Vandjelovic JM, Merchant D. Inj. Epidemiol. 2021; 8(Suppl 2): e71.
34930461
BACKGROUND: Motor vehicle crashes (MVC's) in the American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities account for 43% of unintentional injury deaths. This article introduces MVC data and geographic information system (GIS) mapping for tribal reservations.
Fatality; Injury; Mapping; American Indian/Alaska Native; Motor vehicle crashes