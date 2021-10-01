Abstract

PURPOSE: This study characterized the unobserved patterns in crisis response among youth in the U.S. from March to December 2020 and determined the characteristics of vulnerable subgroups who were at increased risk for suicide due to the pandemic.



METHODS: A latent class analysis of crisis support-seeking from a national text-based crisis platform, (n = 179,497, aged 24 years or younger) for 11 crisis concerns (e.g., depression, anxiety/stress, suicidal thoughts, isolation, abuse, bereavement, relationships) was performed on three study periods: (1) January 2017 to December 2020, (2) prepandemic: 1 January 2017 to 12 March 2020, and (3) pandemic: 13 March to 20 December 2020. Demographic characteristics (age, race/ethnicity, sexual orientation, and gender identity) were used as predictors for class membership using the three-step method.



RESULTS: Four latent classes were identified: (1) depression/isolation/self-harm (D/I/S) (18,694 texters, 10.4%), (2) interpersonal stress/mood-anxiety (I/M) (32,640 texters, 18.2%), (3) suicidal thoughts/depressed (S/D) (34,067, 19.0%), and (4) adjustment/stress (A/S) (94,096 texters, 52.4%). During the pandemic, an increase in suicidal thoughts and active rescues occurred in the D/I/S and S/D higher-risk subclasses. Characteristics of vulnerable groups in higher-risk classes since the pandemic included children, LGBTQ, American Indian, White, Black, Asian, female, and gender-nonconforming youth.



CONCLUSIONS: Results identified a strong association with class membership in more severe risk classes during the pandemic and an increase in suicidal help-seeking, particularly among children and LGBTQ youth. Low-cost and targeted crisis text-based platforms for support-seeking in youth may be one potential safety net strategy to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health in youth.

