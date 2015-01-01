|
Citation
|
O'Campo P, Velonis A, Buhariwala P, Kamalanathan J, Hassan MA, Metheny N. J. Med. Internet. Res. 2021; 23(12): e24114.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Centre for Global eHealth Innovation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34931998
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The popularity of mobile health (mHealth) technology has resulted in the development of numerous apps for almost every condition and disease management. mHealth and eHealth solutions for increasing awareness about, and safety around, intimate partner violence are no exception. These apps allow women to control access to these resources and provide unlimited, and with the right design features, safe access when these resources are needed. Few apps, however, have been designed in close collaboration with intended users to ensure relevance and effectiveness.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; women; user-centered design; web-based applications