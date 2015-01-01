SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rogers J. Nat. Rev. Neurosci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41583-021-00556-3

PMID

34931069

Abstract

Fear is essential for survival, but animals need to maintain a balance in their fear level so as to avoid risky experiences but still benefit if non-threatening opportunities arise. In the body, fear manifests as heart rate changes, but the neural mechanisms that regulate fear via interoceptive feedback are not well understood...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print