Citation
Rogers J. Nat. Rev. Neurosci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
34931069
Abstract
Fear is essential for survival, but animals need to maintain a balance in their fear level so as to avoid risky experiences but still benefit if non-threatening opportunities arise. In the body, fear manifests as heart rate changes, but the neural mechanisms that regulate fear via interoceptive feedback are not well understood...
Language: en