Abstract

The promotion of research by investigators in low- and middle-income countries was suggested by Richard Smith as a concept of Global Health 4.0.1 This special issue shows that researchers in these countries are being fostered through the promotion of joint research with Japan. We agree that "reverse innovation"2 and "child rights" should be considered in school health promotion as a part of Global Health 5.0. We believe that "reverse innovation"--studying the experiences of low- and middle-income countries--will become even more important in the future, to solve the problems in Japan and other high-income countries such as increasing suicide rate among adolescent and child poverty due to income disparity. In this special issue, we discuss the research in Kenya and Indonesia as an example of "reverse innovation".

"School returning policy" in Kenya



In an observational study in Kenya, we identified factors that contribute to the positive return to education of children who have dropped out of school, and we believe that the results could be applied to solving this problem in Japan. Dropping out of school because of poverty is not only a problem in low- and middle-income countries, but also a challenge in high-income countries, where inequality is more prevalent. Japan's relative poverty rate is over 15%, one of the highest among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries. Child poverty in a disparate society is now a national issue. It is a particularly serious problem in Okinawa, where it has persisted since World War II. The teenage pregnancy rate in Okinawa is one of the highest in Japan. Students who become pregnant in middle and high school are still often forced to change schools, and many are expelled from school. The Kenyan study of Henzan et al. showed some of the factors that encourage a return to school to be "social norm: school for a better life"; "linkage of the community and school"; and "supportive environment". In the schools studied, a supportive environment had might be fostered for teenage mothers as well as for other students with linkage of community. We believe these factors can serve as a reference for solving Japan's school drop-out problems.3 While much effort has been made in Japan to improve the quality of education in upper secondary schools, where many students are academically advanced, it is equally important to create a supportive system for students who might otherwise drop out of secondary schools. Health Promoting Schools, which do not simply provide health services, but also create a supportive environment, should be widely encouraged in Japan. Although Health Promoting Schools have not yet been promoted nationwide in Japan, we suggest that their effectiveness should be reconsidered.

"Bullying prevention" in Indonesia



The findings of Noboru et al. on bullying prevention in Indonesia can also be applied to Japan.4 The number of recognized cases of bullying in Japan increased in 2019 by 68 563 from the previous year to a record high of 612 496.5 The number of cases of bullying continues to increase in elementary schools, especially in the lower grades. In 2013, the Anti-Bullying Promotion Act was enacted, and the following measures were promoted at school level: (i) confirming the fact of a bullying incident and reporting it to the head of the school; (ii) providing support to children who have been bullied and to their guardians; and (iii) providing guidance to children who have been bullied or advice to their guardians. The strengthening of moral education has also been mentioned, but it is unlikely that it has been significantly strengthened. In Indonesia, not only is Islamic religious education thorough, but civic education is too, which is unique to the country of Indonesia. It is thoroughly carried out while recognizing the multi-religious and multi-ethnic nature of the country. In addition, cultural events are held together in the local community, and these events were found to work effectively to prevent bullying...

Language: en