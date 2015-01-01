Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Few investigations have comprehensively described methods for assessing and monitoring suicidal ideation in pragmatic clinical trials of mental health services interventions. This investigation's goal was to assess a collaborative care intervention's effectiveness in reducing suicidal ideation and describe suicide monitoring implementation in a nationwide protocol.



METHOD: The investigation was a secondary analysis of a stepped wedge cluster randomized trial at 25-Level I trauma centers. Injury survivors (N = 635) were randomized to control (n = 370) and intervention (n = 265) conditions and assessed at baseline hospitalization and follow-up at 3-, 6- and 12-months post-injury. The Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) item-9 was used to evaluate patients for suicidal ideation. Mixed model regression was used to assess intervention versus control group changes in PHQ-9 item-9 scores over time and associations between baseline characteristics and development of suicidal ideation longitudinally. As part of the study implementation process assessment, suicide outreach call logs were also reviewed.



RESULTS: Over 50% of patients endorsed suicidal ideation at ≥1 assessment. Intervention patients relative to control patients demonstrated reductions in endorsements of suicidal ideation that did not achieve statistical significance (F[3,1461] = 0.74, P = .53). The study team completed outreach phone calls, texts or voice messages to 268 patients with PHQ-9 item-9 scores ≥1 (n = 161 control, n = 107 intervention).



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide assessment and monitoring can be feasibly implemented in large-scale pragmatic clinical trials. Intervention patients demonstrated less suicidal ideation over time; however, these comparisons did not achieve statistical significance. Intensive pragmatic trial monitoring may mask treatment effects by providing control patients a supportive intervention. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02655354.

