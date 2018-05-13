|
BACKGROUND/LOCAL PROBLEM: In Pakistan, trauma is a significant public health issue accounting for the second leading cause of disability and fifth for healthy years of life lost. Well-developed trauma systems, utilizing trauma registries, have been proven to decrease morbidity and mortality from injuries, and helped to reduce the number of injured patients. In Pakistan, most data on injury are acquired through methods that are retrospective, incomplete, and open to recall bias. To that end, a trauma registry was piloted at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar, Pakistan to elucidate the importance of trauma registries in designing healthcare targeted quality improvement initiatives. INTERVENTION: Upon receiving ethics approval, a twenty-five-point registry was piloted at the Lady Reading Hospital.
