Abstract

Hurricane or typhoon evacuations in the United States are typically managed by state, territorial, or tribal emergency management officials with federal, state, and local agency operational support. The evacuation process may involve issuing mandatory or "voluntary" evacuation orders to alert the community and mitigate loss of life and injury. We conducted an analysis of state and local hurricane evacuation policies identified through a literature review (January 1990 to June 2019) and key informant interviews with state public health and emergency management officials in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas in October and November 2019.



FINDINGS from the literature review show that most gaps in hurricane evacuation preparedness-based on 44 policy-related publications identified in the review-could be categorized into 4 themes: shelters, evacuation decisionmaking, at-risk populations, and transportation.



FINDINGS from key informant interviews for 7 states revealed that coastal states have been able to address most of these gaps since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. However, an important remaining gap in preparedness is providing timely warnings to at-risk populations during hurricane evacuations.

