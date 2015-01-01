Abstract

The number of violence against women in Indonesia continues to increase every year, this can be seen from data released by the National Commission on Violence Against Women and the State Ministry of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection. The problem is, although the two state institutions regularly release data on violence against women, the data released does not nationally represent the data on violence. This study aims to find reasons on why data on violence in Indonesia cannot be used as material for policy making. By using ethnographic methods in the National Commission on Violence Against Women, the Ministry, and six partner institutions, this study found a number of facts why the data on violence in Indonesia is so unreliable. At the ministry level, the main constraints are with the forms that are difficult to fill in, the model of tiered bureaucracy that is useful for reporting, but with the higher the level, the less violence data there are, the limited number of registrar. Whereas National Commission on Violence Against Women data are constrained by a centralized and voluntary data collection model, that more than 65% of partners do not return the data collection forms. This results in both the Ministry and the Komnas Perempuan data being just the tip of the iceberg of the problem of violence against women in Indonesia.

Language: en