AbdelRazik M, Alquwaiz IA, Khojah AA, Alshahrani AY, Aldakkan OZ, Alhumaydani NK, Alqahtani FT. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2021; 10(10): 3863-3868.
(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publications)
34934693
BACKGROUND: Road traffic accidents (RTAs) lead to major trauma, which is the greatest cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The purpose of the study was to determine the clinical epidemiological profiles of the patients received in intensive care units (ICU) with road traffic injuries (RTIs).
Injury; Saudi Arabia; road traffic accidents