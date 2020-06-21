Abstract

BACKGROUND: Musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries are common but can lead to devastating outcomes. During the COVID-19 pandemic in Saudi Arabia, it is thought that the burden of traumatic MSK injuries is minimized.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the epidemiological characteristics of traumatic MSK injuries during the lockdown period in Saudi Arabia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This retrospective descriptive study included all patients who were admitted to the orthopedic department at a single tertiary hospital level 1 trauma center due to traumatic injuries from March 23 to June 21, 2020.



RESULTS: The study included 92 patients. The majority were male (68.5%). The most common comorbidity was hypertension (30.4%). Falls were the most common mechanism of injury (47%). The most common sites to be fractured were the proximal femur (22.8%) followed by the distal tibia/fibula (14%). Skull fractures (12%), rib fractures (6.5%), and pneumothorax (6.5%) were the most common associated injuries. Age and the number of injuries were significant predictors of increased length of hospital stay.



CONCLUSIONS: Major considerations for primary prevention must be taken into account during long periods of time with no direct patient interaction. Patient education is important to help avoid any burden that might be caused by otherwise preventable injuries. Further studies should be conducted to assess this phenomenon more in depth and to establish the appropriate method of educating patients on primary prevention.

Language: en