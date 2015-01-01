|
Nnawulezi N, Engleton J, Jumarali S, Royson S, Murphy C. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
34933576
As formal crisis responders, police are trained in de-escalation tactics that are expected to mitigate intimate partner violence and promote survivor safety. However, the alignment between expected and actual practice of police intervention varies, especially when the survivor does not initiate the call, police treat the survivor poorly, or provide an undesirable arrest outcome. At best, unsuccessful interventions do not change survivors' risk level, and at worse, elevate their risk of experiencing harm. The purpose of this qualitative study was to explore survivors' perspectives on the process of police intervention, specifically how variations in initiation, quality of engagement, and arrest influence survivors' safety. Twenty-four women whose partners were in a relationship violence intervention program were recruited to participate in the study.
Language: en
intimate partner violence; police; abuser intervention programs