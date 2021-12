Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aggression from patients and families on health care providers (HCP) is common yet understudied. We measured its prevalence and impact on HCPs in inpatient and outpatient settings.



METHODS: 4607 HCPs employed by a community teaching hospital received an anonymous survey with results analyzed.



RESULTS: Of 1609 HCPs (35%) completing the survey, 88% of inpatient staff reported experiencing different types of aggression compared to 82% in outpatient setting. Almost half did not report it to their supervisor. Younger staff were more likely to report abuse. Negative impacts on productivity and patient care were reported. A third of all responders' indicated negative effects on mental health.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite negative impacts on staff wellbeing and productivity, patient/family aggression towards HCPs is highly prevalent and underreported. Our healthcare system needs measures to address staff security and wellness.

