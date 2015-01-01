SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Thornley P, Peterson D, Kishta W. JBJS Case Connect. 2021; 11(4): e129.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Inc., Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.2106/JBJS.CC.21.00129

PMID

34937046

Abstract

CASE: A nonverbal 2-year-old boy presented with acute-on-chronic thoracolumbar fracture-subluxation with associated chylothorax and progressive neurologic dysfunction secondary to nonaccidental trauma. We discussed the successful management of this patient with short-segment pedicle screw instrumentation resulting in complete resolution of his chylothoraxes and neurologic impairment. A clinical follow-up is reported out to 12 months after hardware removal.

CONCLUSION: Thoracolumbar fracture-subluxation with massive chylothorax is a rare and important presentation of nonaccidental trauma that must be recognized. Temporary pedicle screw fixation is a successful treatment option for young children presenting with this difficult spinal pathology.


Language: en
