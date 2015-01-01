Abstract

PURPOSE: We examined the association of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ)-supportive school policies and practices with psychosocial health outcomes among lesbian, gay, bisexual (LGB), and heterosexual students.



METHODS: The 2014 and 2016 School Health Profiles data from principals and health educators from 117 schools assessed LGBTQ-supportive school policies and practices. We computed the sum of school policies and practices, indicating the number available for each student. The 2015 and 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey data from 75,638 students from the same schools measured psychosocial health outcomes. We conducted multilevel cross-sectional logistic regressions of the associations of school-level policies and practices with student-level health outcomes by sexual identity while controlling for sex, grade, race/ethnicity, and school priority.



RESULTS: Several LGBTQ-supportive school policies and practices were significantly associated with lower odds of feeling threatened at school, suicide-related behaviors, and illicit drug use among LGB students. For heterosexual students, having a gay-straight alliance or similar club was linked to multiple health outcomes, whereas other policies and practices were significantly associated with lower odds of safety concerns at school, forced sexual intercourse, feeling sad or hopeless, and illicit drug use. Increasing the sum of policies and practices was linked to lower odds of suicide-related behaviors among LGB students and safety concerns and illicit drug use among heterosexual students.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest that LGBTQ-supportive school policies and practices are significantly associated with improved psychosocial health outcomes among both LGB and heterosexual students, although more research is needed to better understand these relationships.

