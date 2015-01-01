Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are a common cause of injury and pose an increased risk of morbidity, mortality, and lifelong disability. Falls encompass a troublesome definition and can pose challenges in epidemiological studies. Data on fall-related hospital admissions in Portugal remain unpublished. This study aimed to examine the epidemiology of fall-related hospital admissions in the Portuguese population between 2010 and 2018. It also aimed to examine annual rates of fall-related hospital admissions using three methodological approaches.



METHODS: The Portuguese Hospital Morbidity Database was used to identify all cases resulting in one or more inpatient admission in public hospitals related to falls from 2010 to 2018. Fall-related hospital admissions were described by age groups, sex, geographical area of residence, and type of fall. Annual rates were computed using three approaches: i) based on the number of inpatient admissions with an ICD code of fall, ii) based on the number of patients admitted to inpatient care with an ICD code of fall, and iii) based on the number of inpatient admissions with a principal diagnosis of injury.



RESULTS: Between 2010 and 2018, 383,016 fall-related admissions occurred in 344,728 patients, corresponding to 2.1% of the total number of hospitalizations during the same period. Higher rates were seen among the younger (20-25) and the oldest age groups (+85), males until the age of 60, females from the age of 60, and areas of residence with a higher aging index. An overall rate of falls per 100,000 population was estimated at 414 (based on number of admissions), 373 (based on number of patients) and 353 (based on number of admissions with a principal diagnosis of injury).



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides an overall picture of the landscape of falls in a scarcely explored setting. The results aim to contribute to identifying appropriate preventive interventions and policies for these populations.

Language: en