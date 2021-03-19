Abstract

BACKGROUND: Medical training poses significant challenge to medical student wellbeing. With the alarming trend of trainee burnout, mental illness, and suicide, previous studies have reported potential risk factors associated with suicidal behaviours among medical students. The objective of this study is to provide a systematic overview of risk factors for suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempt (SA) among medical students and summarize the overall risk associated with each risk factor using a meta-analytic approach.



METHODS: Systemic search of six electronic databases including MEDLINE, Embase, Education Source, Scopus, PsycInfo, and CINAHL was performed from database inception to March 19, 2021. Studies reporting original quantitative or epidemiological data on risk factors associated with SI and SA among undergraduate medical students were included. When two or more studies reported outcome on the same risk factor, a random-effects inverse variance meta-analysis was performed to estimate the overall effect size.



RESULTS: Of 4,053 articles identified, 25 studies were included. Twenty-two studies reported outcomes on SI risk factors only, and three studies on both SI and SA risk factors. Meta-analysis was performed on 25 SI risk factors and 4 SA risk factors. Poor mental health outcomes including depression (OR 6.87; 95% CI [4.80-9.82] for SI; OR 9.34 [4.18-20.90] for SA), burnout (OR 6.29 [2.05-19.30] for SI), comorbid mental illness (OR 5.08 [2.81-9.18] for SI), and stress (OR 3.72 [1.39-9.94] for SI) presented the strongest risk for SI and SA among medical students. Conversely, smoking cigarette (OR 1.92 [0.94-3.92]), family history of mental illness (OR 1.79 [0.86-3.74]) and suicidal behaviour (OR 1.38 [0.80-2.39]) were not significant risk factors for SI, while stress (OR 3.25 [0.59-17.90]), female (OR 3.20 [0.95-10.81]), and alcohol use (OR 1.41 [0.64-3.09]) were not significant risk factors for SA among medical students.



CONCLUSIONS: Medical students face a number of personal, environmental, and academic challenges that may put them at risk for SI and SA. Additional research on individual risk factors is needed to construct effective suicide prevention programs in medical school.

Language: en