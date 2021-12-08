Abstract

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02504-8, published online 08 December 2021



The original version of this Article contained an error in the Discussion section, where.



"If we assume 1% of the 52 million adults in the UK have autism and that dog ownership among this population is as popular as other adults at 26%, then dog ownership would be responsible for preventing around 135 thousand suicides among autistic adults in the UK alone."



now reads:



"If we assume 1% of the 52 million adults in the UK have autism and that dog ownership among this population is as popular as other adults at 26%, then dog ownership would be responsible for preventing around 22 thousand suicides among 135 thousand autistic adults in the UK alone."



The original Article has been corrected.

Language: en