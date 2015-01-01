Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Initial healthcare delivery after warfront injury is unpredictably challenging for military forces. As preparatory training, healthcare providers use simulation to improve their performance in stressful critical situations. This study investigated whether a digital CA held by the team leader improved performance in simulated combat casualty care.



METHODS: This randomized controlled trial was performed during a combat casualty training course for military physicians and nurses in France. Each pair of care providers completed 2 scenarios randomized to be undertaken either with or without a digital CA. The primary end point was the technical performance evaluated from a video recording by 2 independent raters using a pre-established score grid (up to 100%) according to military protocols. The secondary end point was the nontechnical performance (TEAM scale, maximum: 54 points).



RESULTS: Thirty-six pairs of participants were included. Use of the digital CA improved both technical (74% vs 53%, P < 0.001) and nontechnical (42 vs 32, P < 0.001) performance.



CONCLUSIONS: The digital CA improved technical and nontechnical performance during training of medical care for military combat casualties. Use of a dedicated digital CA might improve care in a combat environment. STUDY TYPE: This study is a randomized controlled trial.

