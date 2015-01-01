|
Citation
|
Liu J, Jiang R, Li X, Jia B, Liu Z, Bouadi M. Transportmetrica B: Transp. Dyn. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Hong Kong Society for Transportation Studies, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Mixed traffic evacuation management is recognized as a critical and challenging task. This paper develops a bi-level model to address the multi-class vehicle collaborative evacuation problem. The upper-level program is a mixed-integer nonlinear programming (MINLP) model to determine the optimal lane allocation scheme according to the fleet size. The lower-level program is formulated as multiple independent system optimal dynamic traffic assignment (SO-DTA) problems to load mixed traffic flow. A two-layer solution method integrating branch-and-bound algorithm is developed to solve the model. Finally, the optimization model is applied in a small network and a real-world network.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
bi-level programming; evacuation network clearance time; lane allocation; Mixed traffic evacuation