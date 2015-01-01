SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Habib KN. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23249935.2021.1970650

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The paper employed a latent segmentation discrete choice model with endogenous social interaction effects to investigate the role of gender and age-cohort-specific peer influences on the choice of owning a bicycle by university students in Toronto. The empirical investigation used a dataset collected through a survey of students on seven campuses of four universities in Toronto. Two latent segments of bicycle owners are identified: peer-conformable and peer-indifferent. The empirical model proves that the influence of social interactions is real and very strong on bicycle ownership choices. The influence of fellow female students' choices on an individual female student is stronger than the influence of the choices of fellow male students on an individual male student in Toronto. Moreover, considerable heterogeneity exists in such effects. Policy initiatives that target female students of specific age groups will have great potential in influencing bicycle ownership.


Language: en

Keywords

a discrete choice model with the endogenous variable; Bicycle ownership; gender effect on bicycle choice; segmentation discrete choice model; social interaction effect on bicycle choice

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print