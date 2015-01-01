Abstract

Considering the complexity of mixed pedestrians (e.g. children, disabled people, etc.) in a hospital registration hall, once an emergency occurs in a hospital registration hall, it is important to ensure that all pedestrians can evacuate from the hall efficiently and safely. In this paper, based on the motion features of pedestrians in the hospital registration hall, we first classify the pedestrians, then propose an improved CA (cellular automaton) model to describe the motion of each type of pedestrians, and finally define some indexes to further testify the proposed model. Simulation results show that different types of pedestrians have different motion behaviors during the non-emergency evacuation in the hospital registration hall, and that these motion behaviors have different impacts on the evacuation process (especially the efficiency). The results can help the administrators understand the non-emergency evacuation process of heterogeneous pedestrians and design some reasonable evacuation strategies for unexpected emergencies in the hospital registration hall.

Language: en