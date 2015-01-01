|
Citation
Alsaleh R, Sayed T. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This study presents a microsimulation-oriented framework for modeling cyclists' interactions with pedestrians in shared spaces. The objectives of this study are to 1) infer how cyclists in head-on and crossing interactions rationally assess and make guidance decisions of acceleration and yaw rate, and 2) use advanced Artificial Intelligent (AI) techniques to model road-user interactions. The Markov Decision Process modeling framework is used to account for road-user rationality and intelligence. Road user trajectories from three shared spaces in North America are extracted by means of computer-vision algorithms. Inverse Reinforcement Learning (IRL) algorithms are utilized to recover continuous linear and nonlinear Gaussian-Process (GP) reward-functions (RFs). Deep Reinforcement Learning is used to estimate optimal cyclist policies.
Language: en
Keywords
agent-based model; bicycle; cyclist-pedestrian interaction; reward function; Shared space modeling