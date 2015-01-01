Abstract

This paper comprehensively reviews driving behaviour in the context of heterogeneous traffic and poor lane discipline condition. Organising such driving behaviour models into two main groups (lateral movement model and longitudinal movement model), the systematic review primarily focusses on chronological development of the studies, intricate components of modelling framework (input and output variables, their selection procedure, methodology, calibration and validation) and strength and limitations of each model. In addition, the models are also scrutinised to determine to what extent they are applicable to capture the complex interaction of various vehicle types in poor or no lane discipline condition. Finally, the state-of-the-art is compared with the universal modelling requirement to pinpoint the research gap, provide appropriate direction to bridge the gap and develop a comprehensive model of driving behaviour in heterogeneous and non-lane-based traffic condition.

