Abstract

Intellectualization is regarded as the future mainstream development trend of the automobile industry. The automation level of intelligent vehicles is relatively low so far, and the road traffic system will be in a mixed state of non-autonomous vehicles and vehicles with different levels of automation for a long time. Therefore, the road traffic system will be more complex with more diverse accidents. This paper analysed the characteristics and causal factors of intelligent vehicle accidents. Based on the problems existing in investigation, analysis and liability identification of intelligent vehicle accident, the study proposed a preliminary accident investigation framework and method, summarized the key points of accident analysis from the perspectives of technical defects, information security and passive safety, and specified the liability subjects for intelligent vehicle accidents and their corresponding legal liability. The results from this study contributed to the development of intelligent vehicle accident investigation and disposal, and provided the reference for the improvement of vehicle safety and accident prevention.

