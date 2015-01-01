Abstract

The safety of highways with a high ratio of bridges and tunnels is related to multiple factors, for example, the skid resistance of the pavement surface. In this study, the distribution of accidents under different conditions was calculated to investigate the relationship between the road skid resistance and the incidence of traffic accidents based on the traffic accident data of the Yuxiang highway. Statistical results show that weather conditions and road alignment may affect traffic accidents. The correlation analysis method was used to study the relationship between three factors and traffic accidents. The results show that road alignment, weather conditions and road skid resistance are related to the incidence of traffic accidents. The traffic accident prediction models were established based on back propagation neural network to verify the correlation analysis results. It is confirmed that road alignment, weather conditions and road skid resistance are the factors that affect traffic accidents.

Language: en