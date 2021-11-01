Abstract

Previous research has studied possible links between different urban environments and induced mobility. The traditional Spanish city patterns have specific features that promote the use of soft modes, mainly favouring pedestrian presence in the streets. Nevertheless the last twenty years development has changed the previous urban reality in many towns, following some sprawl characteristics and occupying much more land than strictly necessary. Accordingly, we have analyzed the morphology of Burgos using the perspective of urban fabric differences. Focusing in some parameters such as density of dwellings, population and compactness, we have tried to understand the underlying correlation between urban environment and private car trip generation. However, although some of these urban variables can be considered as quantitative and quick indicators for unsustainable modes of transport, the effects of compact or diffuse development cannot be figured without taking into consideration other parallel factors that configure urban vitality. A previous qualitative analysis of urban growth and development may help to grasp this reality, connected with design criteria trends and urban planning policies. Likewise, mobility cannot be completely understood if only quantitative correlation is prosecuted. The retail distribution or concentration, the presence of malls, the excessive streets broadness, the existence and size of open spaces, or the residential building typologies have verifiable impact on the final modal share. Our results show clear correspondence between low dense urban fabrics and higher number of car trips. Hence, future urban development and reform policies must be oriented if sustainable mobility objectives want to be fulfilled. We suggest some final recommendations with this aim.

Language: en