Abstract

Cost-benefit analysis (CBA) is the most widely used tool for appraisal of transportation infrastructure projects, but there isn't generalize guidelines about its implementation, there can be found different approaches that suit the perspectives of each evaluating entity. This document, it shows three different guidelines that used in practice for road transportation infrastructure projects, in which there are some different costs and benefits considered informing decision makers about the project appraisal. The costs and benefits with market values have been the predominant ones in the CBA, but there is a transition to use without market values, however, there are no generalized methodologies, so more research will be needed.

Language: en