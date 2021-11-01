Abstract

Spanish Autonomous Communities have been approving Transport Laws for regional and urban services for more than thirty years. An analysis comparing these rules allows us to see how they have evolved towards greater involvement in sustainable mobility. The most recent Laws introduce in its principles and objectives the promotion of sustainable public transport. This means offering conditions of universal accessibility and universal design and encourages the introduction of information and communications technology and quality at service. This paper is a review of this evolution, which culminates with the last two: that of the Principality of Asturias and that of Castile and León. Even with some shortcomings, this introduction represents a commitment by the legislator to sustainable mobility and quality public transport.

