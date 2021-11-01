Abstract

Within a bidding process, a modelling of Majorca's public transport was needed, within a framework of stringent budget and time limitations. The model required detailed information on tourist activities, which are a huge share of total mobility in summertime. Official data were not available with enough detail and some indirect sources of information were analyzed. TripAdvisor and Booking showed the highest potential: the former as an indicator of attraction and the latter as an indicator of trip generation. In total, 933,934 opinions for 198 nuclei from TripAdvisor, plus 2,114 accommodation assets for 51 Municipalities from Booking were used. These data were useful for the purpose and showed some potential for future analyses.

Language: en