Abstract

The present study is focused on the dynamic simulation of a car frontal crash against a lateral protection system for semitrailers. This system is a barrier fixed laterally to each side in semitrailers, designed to reduce damages on car passengers in case of lateral collision. From the basis of an already existing design, different designs and finite element models where created, adapting the system to the European regulation UNECE nº 73, concerning lateral protection devices' homologation. Finite element models were developed and different materials were considered on the metallic barrier beams. Then, crash simulations using the software LS-DYNA were performed, where a passenger car Toyota Yaris Sedan (2010 model) was impacted against the barrier at 50 km/h, 90 km/h and 120 km/h.



RESULTS such as maximum car displacements and deceleration on passengers could be analysed in these simulations. It was assessed the possibility of achieving a weight reduction of the barrier by means of design and material modifications.

Language: en